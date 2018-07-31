Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Apartment Communities earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9203774741015 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 514,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,759. The stock has a market cap of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $96.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.18 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

