Precision Drilling Corp (PD) Receives C$5.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.82.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling opened at C$4.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.