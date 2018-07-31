PPL Corp (PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934,723 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PPL by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,852,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,183,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,280,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,112,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,119,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,159,000 after acquiring an additional 327,814 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,439,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,590 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. PPL has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

