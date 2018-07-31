Power Financial (PWF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Barclays

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Power Financial to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Power Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE PWF opened at C$30.98 on Friday. Power Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.30 and a 12-month high of C$37.00.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Financial had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

In other Power Financial news, Director Robert Jeffrey Orr sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.61, for a total transaction of C$4,076,250.00.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.