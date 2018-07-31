PotCoin (POT) Trading 21% Lower This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $50,255.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,569.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.05511503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $746.13 or 0.09902004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.01035427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.01593272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00210895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.34 or 0.02645476 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00356139 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000479 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 220,379,337 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

