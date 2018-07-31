Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Share Price

Headlines about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,529. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

