Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Stock Price

Media coverage about RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RISE Education Cayman earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8563155188838 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

REDU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

