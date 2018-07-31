Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,694.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00013534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $13,694.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 3,093,163 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

