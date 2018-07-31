PNM Resources (PNM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-$1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. PNM Resources also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.08-$2.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.76.

PNM Resources traded up $0.45, hitting $38.55, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 24,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,238. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.27. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

In related news, Director Norman P. Becker purchased 1,250 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

