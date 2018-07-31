Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 61,547 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $3,073,657.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Christopher Rondeau sold 39,100 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,958,910.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Christopher Rondeau sold 2,300 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $115,023.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,099 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $755,553.96.

On Thursday, July 12th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $933,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $879,400.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Christopher Rondeau sold 26,377 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $1,195,405.64.

On Friday, June 15th, Christopher Rondeau sold 93,623 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $4,229,887.14.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $871,400.00.

Shares of PLNT opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 46.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $1,889,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 469.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

