Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau Sells 61,547 Shares

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $3,073,657.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 25th, Christopher Rondeau sold 39,100 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $1,958,910.00.
- On Friday, July 20th, Christopher Rondeau sold 2,300 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $115,023.00.
- On Monday, July 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,099 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $755,553.96.
- On Thursday, July 12th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $933,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $879,400.00.
- On Monday, June 18th, Christopher Rondeau sold 26,377 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $1,195,405.64.
- On Friday, June 15th, Christopher Rondeau sold 93,623 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $4,229,887.14.
- On Wednesday, June 13th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $871,400.00.
Shares of PLNT opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $50.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 46.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $1,889,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 469.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
