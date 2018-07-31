Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 97.8% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline opened at $24.54 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $26.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

