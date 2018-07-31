Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.24. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. MED lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $191.27 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $462,694.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $10,152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

