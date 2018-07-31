Piper Jaffray Companies Increases BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Price Target to $75.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In related news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

