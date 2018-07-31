Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Ford Motor’s Q3 2018 Earnings (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of Ford Motor opened at $10.07 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

