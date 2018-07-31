Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Juniper Networks (JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.23.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $67,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $769,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

