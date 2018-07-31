Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) a $54.00 Price Target

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a $54.00 price target by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.07%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

