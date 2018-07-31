Pioneer Coin Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week (PCOIN)

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Pioneer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pioneer Coin has a total market capitalization of $17,104.00 and $51.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013289 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin (CRYPTO:PCOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,838,686 coins and its circulating supply is 2,943,253 coins. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com . Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pioneer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

