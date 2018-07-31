Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

