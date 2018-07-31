Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene by 39.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Celgene by 14.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Celgene opened at $88.91 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

