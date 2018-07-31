Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News stories about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4556746057816 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III traded up $0.02, hitting $10.56, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

