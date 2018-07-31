Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $17.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

