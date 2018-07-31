Piggycoin Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (PIGGY)

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Piggycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Piggycoin has a total market capitalization of $451,929.00 and $9.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036988 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015708 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Piggycoin Coin Profile

Piggycoin (PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,581,475 coins. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com . The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piggycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

