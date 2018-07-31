Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,602 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 424,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 475.9% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.18.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $238.95 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

