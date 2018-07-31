Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

