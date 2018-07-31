PG&E Co. (PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.42.

A number of analysts have commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

PCG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 3,413,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,125. PG&E has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. PG&E had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 2.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,367,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PG&E by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,761,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,196,000 after acquiring an additional 95,593 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PG&E by 20.3% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,911,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 661,357 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $165,937,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PG&E by 0.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,793,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

