PFB (PFB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of PFB (TSE:PFB) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. Cormark currently has C$10.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

PFB traded up C$0.01, hitting C$8.56, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. PFB has a 52-week low of C$7.90 and a 52-week high of C$9.65.

Get PFB alerts:

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. PFB had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.30%.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.