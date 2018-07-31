Petrofac Limited (PFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614 ($8.07).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 646 ($8.49) to GBX 674 ($8.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.88) to GBX 670 ($8.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.04) to GBX 570 ($7.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Petrofac opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.98) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 345.20 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 941 ($12.36).

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 582 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,993.56 ($6,560.98).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

