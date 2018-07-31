Pentair (PNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings and revenues both improved on a year-over-year basis and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company revised 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.31 and sales outlook to $2.95 billion. Pentair completed the tax-free spin-off of its Electrical business. Following the spin-off, Pentair will continue to operate as a leading global water company focused on smart, sustainable solutions. Recently, Pentair has undergone certain business restructuring initiatives aimed at reducing fixed cost structure and realigning business. These actions will contribute to margin growth in 2018. With strong free cash flow expected for the remainder of the year and low debt levels, the company is well positioned to invest in the business along with exploring strategically aligned tuck-in or bolt-on acquisition targets. Further, it will aid in returning cash to shareholders.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Pentair traded up $1.11, hitting $44.48, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pentair has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

