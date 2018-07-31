Penn Virginia (PVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect Penn Virginia to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.52. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 283,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $17,500,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,915 shares of company stock valued at $29,137,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

