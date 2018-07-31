Penn National Gaming (PENN) PT Set at $40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of Penn National Gaming opened at $31.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.46. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 237.78% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlino sold 84,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $2,846,722.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $567,700.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,350.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,412 shares of company stock worth $11,217,893 over the last three months. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 88.3% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

