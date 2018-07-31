PeepCoin (PCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. PeepCoin has a market cap of $562,259.00 and approximately $3,939.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024457 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00062588 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047364 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 58,916,686,733 coins and its circulating supply is 19,716,686,733 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is dapscoin.com . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin . The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

