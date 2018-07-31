Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for SOCO International (SIA)

SOCO International (LON:SIA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SOCO International to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SOCO International from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 154 ($2.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of SOCO International in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 131.80 ($1.73).

SOCO International opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.28) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SOCO International has a 12-month low of GBX 87.15 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In other SOCO International news, insider Mike J. Watts bought 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,618.85 ($11,324.20). Also, insider Mike J. Watts bought 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £8,601 ($11,300.75). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,145.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

