Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for 4imprint Group (FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. FinnCap boosted their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,217 ($29.13) to GBX 2,346 ($30.82) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 1,917.50 ($25.19) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,538 ($20.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($27.33).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

