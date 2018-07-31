Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keller Group (KLR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,180 ($15.50) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,160 ($15.24).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KLR. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.39) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,330 ($17.47).

Get Keller Group alerts:

Keller Group traded up GBX 12 ($0.16), hitting GBX 1,084 ($14.24), during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 191,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($10.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,072 ($14.08).

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 41 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.90 ($0.43) by GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Keller Group had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.86), for a total transaction of £183,074.15 ($240,538.89).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.