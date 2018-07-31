Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEB. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.19.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust opened at $38.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

