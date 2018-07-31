PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDF Solutions traded down $0.06, hitting $10.40, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,213. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -261.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms have commented on PDFS. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

