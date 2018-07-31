PDC Energy (PDCE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News stories about PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PDC Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy producer an impact score of 45.4417524733232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$60.95” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

Shares of PDCE opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $91,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,863.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

