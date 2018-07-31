PB Bancorp Inc (PBBI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PB Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PB Bancorp opened at $11.25 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PB Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.14.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

In other PB Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Puffer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

PB Bancorp Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

