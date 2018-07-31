Paypal (PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a $88.22 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a $87.38 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of Paypal opened at $82.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Paypal has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,778 shares of company stock worth $5,611,037. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

