Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $277,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $196.64 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $150.91 and a 12 month high of $198.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

