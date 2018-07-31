Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

