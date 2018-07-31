Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies opened at $99.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

