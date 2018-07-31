Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $257.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $222.12 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.