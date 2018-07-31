Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 622 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after purchasing an additional 458,485 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Stryker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,214,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker opened at $164.99 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

