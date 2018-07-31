PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (PLWTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG engages in providing supply chain solutions. It offers freight shipping and supply chain management services. The Company transports freight by air and ship, and offers warehousing and distribution services. Panalpina’s air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services. The company also offers ocean freight products comprising full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various special services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. It provides logistics services, including inbound, warehousing, production, distribution, and aftermarket services. Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get PANALPINA WELTT/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLWTY opened at $26.81 on Friday. PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (PLWTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PANALPINA WELTT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PANALPINA WELTT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.