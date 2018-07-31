Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.45.

NYSE:PKG opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,022,000 after acquiring an additional 195,831 shares in the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,177,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 161,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

