PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in PACCAR by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.