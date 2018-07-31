PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Position Reduced by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 2.3% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 5,414.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,512,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PACCAR by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,111,000 after acquiring an additional 721,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,417,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,826,000 after acquiring an additional 561,049 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after acquiring an additional 254,364 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $16,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Macquarie upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of PACCAR traded up $0.74, hitting $65.75, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 159,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.