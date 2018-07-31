P H Glatfelter (GLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.73 million. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

P H Glatfelter stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

GLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

