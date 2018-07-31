Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post sales of $28.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.27 million to $28.80 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $26.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $112.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $112.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $127.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $125.22 million to $129.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth $132,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter worth $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 258.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 158.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global opened at $11.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $311.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.27.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

